FORT SMITH (KFSM) - 5News anchor Ruben Diaz sits down with Deanna Rice and Elaine Hankins to talk about ways you can help local senior citizens during the holidays, and how to get involved with Meals-On-Wheels.
How You Can Help Local Senior Citizens with Meals-On-Wheels
