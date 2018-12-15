Patchy Morning Fog, Pleasant Sunday Afternoon

A lot of quiet and unseasonably warm weather in store for Arkansas and Oklahoma the next several days.

As winds die down Saturday night and temperatures drop to the dew point, patchy fog could be possible Sunday morning. Otherwise, once that clears, a beautiful Sunday afternoon is on tap. Temperatures will be making a run at 60 degrees.

High pressure is locked in at least until the middle of next week, meaning dry weather is in place through Tuesday afternoon.



Sunday Morning Lows

Sunday Afternoon Highs

Our next chance of rain comes Tuesday night and into Wednesday, but overall chances will be low.

-Matt