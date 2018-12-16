Accident Near Nimrod Lake In Yell County Claims One Life

YELL COUNTY (KFSM) — A single-vehicle accident in Yell County has claimed one life near Nimrod Lake.

According to Jeff Gilkey, director of the Yell County Office of Emergency Management, the accident involved a single car that went off the roadway and into an overflow area of Nimrod Lake west of Plainview.

The accident happened about 3:30 or 4 p.m. Sunday afternoon, Gilkey said. Initially, it was reported that two people were in the car when it left the roadway and landed in water.

Later, the second person thought to be in the car was found at a residence.

Gilkey said divers found and recovered the body, and the Yell County Dive Team recovered the vehicle as well.

Details on the fatality were not released pending next-of-kin notification by the Arkansas State Police.