Cleanup Efforts Underway Following Train Derailment In Oklahoma

PITTSBURG CO., Okla. (KFOR) — Cleanup efforts are underway after several rail cars on a train derailed.

According to Union Pacific, 16 rail cars and the rear-facing locomotive on a northbound train derailed about two miles north of Kiowa, Oklahoma just after 6:30 a.m. Sunday.

“There were no injuries, no hazardous material released. We have crews on scene,” spokesperson Hannah Bolte told our Oklahoma City affiliate KFOR News 4. “It was a manifest train, so it was carrying a variety of different freights.”

Bolte said the train was heading to Kansas City, Missouri from San Antonio, Texas. It was carrying steel, grain and beer.

Nine of the derailed cars were empty, Bolte said.

Union Pacific, which operates in 23 states, is currently worked with several agencies including the Federal Railroad Administration. However, the company is leading the clean-up efforts.

Several crews were on the scene Sunday moving damaged pieces out of the way as part of the investigation and to clear the track.

“I know that they are working as quickly as they can but because it is an ongoing investigation into how and what caused this, it could take some time. We are working as quickly as possible to get it all cleared up, and we really do apologize for any inconvenience this is causing the community,” Bolte explained.

There is no known time frame yet on how long it will take to clean up, she said.