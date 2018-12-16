× Coal Hill Police Search For Truck Involved In Hit And Run

COAL HILL (KFSM) — Coal Hill Police and Arkansas State Police are searching for a truck they believe was involved in a hit and run Saturday night.

The truck is described as a maroon Chevrolet, 1990s model, with a long wheel base, said Coal Hill Police Chief Brad Kent. The truck should have damage to its passenger-side headlight, and possibly the turn signal light.

“We have remnants of the headlight that was on the scene of the accident,” Kent said.

The accident happened at the intersection of U.S. Highway 64 and 4th Street just west of the Circle 64 convenience store shortly after 9 p.m. Saturday.

According to Kent, a motorcycle driven by Jeremy Roberts of Hartman was traveling west on U.S. 64 with Melissa McClelland of Bigelow as his passenger. The maroon pickup was traveling east.

Kent said the pickup crossed the center line, veering toward the motorcycle. Roberts told Kent he turned to the right toward the ditch alongside the road in an effort to avoid the collision, but the truck impacted the motorcycle on its left side.

According to Kent, both Roberts and McClelland were airlifted separately to hospitals in Little Rock.

A family member tells 5NEWS that Roberts had to have his leg amputated, and McClelland also had a severe leg injury.

Kent is asking anyone who may have been in the area or may know where to find the maroon pickup or its owner to contact the Coal Hill Police Department or Troop J (Clarksville) of the Arkansas State Police. Callers can contact the Coal Hill Police by calling the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office dispatch at (479) 754-2200 and asking for Chief Brad Kent.