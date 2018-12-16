× Colin Kroll, Co-Founder Of Vine And HQ Trivia, Found Dead In Manhattan Apartment

NEW YORK (WPIX) — Colin Kroll, the CEO and co-founder of the HQ Trivia game, has died. He was 35.

Our New York affiliate WPIX PIX 11 reports that according to authorities, a woman called police at about 12:18 a.m. Sunday regarding a person in need of a medical assistance.

Officers went to Kroll’s Spring Street apartment in SoHo and found him dead with no obvious signs of trauma.

According to several reports, drug paraphernalia was found in the apartment.

Kroll became CEO of HQ Trivia in 2015. He was also the co-founder of Vine.

The HQ Trivia app became available for iOS in Aug. 2017 and was available for Androids at the end of that same year.

HQ Trivia became a popular app, where players can participate in daily trivia games in hopes of winning prize money.

“Time” magazine awarded it “App of the year” in 2017.