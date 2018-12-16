× Foul-Mouthed Parrot Keeps Using Alexa To Order Things While Owner Is Away

A parrot who has a history of swearing too much has fallen in love with his owner’s Amazon Alexa and he keeps using it to go shopping, according to The Independent.

The parrot, named Rocco, was kicked out of the National Animal Welfare Trust sanctuary for swearing too much and now is causing more mischief by befriending the popular device.

So far Rocco, the African Grey who lives in Didcot, Oxfordshire, U.K., has learned how to use the voice speaker to order treats such as ice cream, strawberries, watermelon, raisins, and broccoli.

He has also had a little fun and ordered a kite, light bulbs and a kettle.

“I have to check the shopping list when I come in from work and cancel all the items he’s ordered,” Sanctuary worker Marion Wischnewski told the Daily Mail.

She volunteered to foster him after he was kicked out of the sanctuary.

And it’s not just adding stuff to her list, Rocco reportedly uses the device to play music too.

“I’ve come home before and he has romantic music playing,” she said. “He loves to dance and has the sweetest personality.”