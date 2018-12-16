× Suspect That Ran From Traffic Stop In Greenwood Now In Custody

GREENWOOD (KFSM) — Greenwood Police said Nathan Brown was a passenger in a car they pulled over on Saturday (Dec. 15).

He promptly ran off to avoid police. They’d been searching for him ever since — until Sunday.

Police believe Brown ran because he is on parole and has a warrant out for his arrest in Mena for theft of property.

Investigators with Greenwood Police were able to get Brown in their sights when they say he resurfaced at a gas station asking for rides.

Officers chased Brown, but during a short struggle he was able to free himself from a hold by losing his jacket.

Police said they found suspected methamphetamine, marijuana and heroine in the jacket he left behind.

Another call of a sighting came in on Sunday (Dec.16). This time, Greenwood Police were able to catch Brown and arrest him on additional charges of fleeing.

Brown is currently being booked into the Sebastian County jail. According to the Greenwood Police, he is facing two counts of fleeing, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of criminal mischief and one count each of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of heroin and resisting arrest.