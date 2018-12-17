× Bears Player Charles Leno Jr. Celebrates Division Title By Proposing To Girlfriend

CHICAGO (WGN) — It was the perfect day in so many ways.

For one, it was an unseasonably warm and sunny December afternoon at Soldier Field that made it more than tolerable for the sold out crowd on hand. They watched their Bears hold off a potential rally by the rival Packers and their quarterback Aaron Rodgers, preserving a 24-17 victory.

That triumph, the Bears’ tenth of the season, gave the Bears their first NFC North championship since the 2010 season.

Some players celebrated by picking up their hats and shirts being passed out by team personnel, running towards the stands to celebrate with fans that stuck with them through a half-decade of lean years.

Charles Leno Jr. had the most unique and permanent way to celebrate after the game.

The offensive tackle went to midfield where he met up with his girlfriend Jennifer Roth. When she got close, Leno pulled out a ring, got on one knee, and proposed on the spot.