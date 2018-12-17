Fayetteville Police On The Lookout For ‘The Grinch Gang’ Accused Of Shoplifting

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Fayetteville Police are on the lookout for three women they’re calling “The Grinch Gang” for allegedly shoplifting from a local store.

Police said in a Facebook post that the three women were seen entering the Old Navy store on Mall Avenue and stuffing several bags full of merchandise before leaving. Police jokingly refer to them as the “Grinch Gang,” referring to the Dr. Seuss character who tried to steal Christmas.

“They will not be receiving the Holiday Cheermeister Award from the city this year,” police said.

If anyone knows the identity of the women in the photos, they are asked to call Cpl. Schleiff at the Fayetteville Police Department at (479) 587-3555. Tipsters can also call Northwest Arkansas Crime Stoppers at (479) 78-CRIME. Those calling Crime Stoppers could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.