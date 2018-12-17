× In First Year, Skylight Cinema In Downtown Bentonville Beats Expectations

BENTONVILLE (TB&P) — Six-screen movie theater Skylight Cinema in downtown Bentonville exceeded expectations in its first year by nearly 15%, not including screenings during the Bentonville Film Festival and private events, said Jared Addison, general manager. The five-auditorium, 363-seat theater with a full-service restaurant and bar opened Nov. 9, 2017.

The theater sold more than 100,000 admission tickets in its first year, and ticket revenue was about $1 million, Addison said. Including sales from restaurant and bar The Cutting Room, top-line revenue was more than $2.1 million. From Thursday to Sunday, staff wait on customers at their seats in the auditoriums, take orders and return with their order as if they are in a restaurant, and on those nights, a customer who purchases a $10 ticket will on average spend another $10 on food.

“It definitely opens up another avenue for additional revenue,” Addison said.

