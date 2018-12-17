× Jay Jorgensen, Walmart’s Global Chief Ethics And Compliance Officer, Leaving In January

BENTONVILLE (TB&P) — Jay Jorgensen, global chief ethics and compliance officer for Walmart Inc. since 2012, is leaving the company effective Jan. 31.

Daniel Trujillo, who has served as senior vice president and international chief compliance officer, will replace Jorgensen, according to an internal company memo sent Friday (Dec. 14) by Rachel Brand, Walmart’s chief legal officer.

Jorgensen was hired by Walmart shortly after the retail giant came under investigation for alleged violations of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA). He was tasked with designing and overseeing a complete revamp of Walmart’s internal compliance protocol. Jorgensen and Trujillo joined Walmart at the same time and worked together to implement comprehensive policies in 14 diverse subject areas ranging from anti-corruption to food safety.

The company also established a chief ethics and compliance officer and a centralized compliance team in every internal market, according to Brand’s memo.

Read more from our partners at Talk Business & Politics.