Mike Moore, Head Of Supercenters, Retiring From Walmart In January

BENTONVILLE (TB&P) — Walmart U.S. CEO Greg Foran announced major changes Friday (Dec. 14) to the company’s operations team.

In an internal memo sent to employees, Foran said Mike Moore, executive vice president in charge of Supercenters, plans to retire, capping 30 years with the retail giant. His departure is effective Jan. 31, 2019, the end of the fiscal year. Foran lauded Moore for his service to the company, saying his impact has been “tremendous.”

“You can look at almost any area of the business and see a way in which Mike has made a difference,” Foran wrote.

Moore ran one of the very first Supercenters for Walmart. He began as an assistant manager in Carthage, Mo., and rose to store manager and district manager in Oklahoma and Nebraska. He then led south Texas and south Florida stores as regional vice president of operations for the west division.

