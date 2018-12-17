× More Than 4,600 Lose Medicaid In Arkansas Over Work Rule

LITTLE ROCK (AP) — Arkansas officials say more than 4,600 people were kicked off the state’s Medicaid expansion program for not complying with a work requirement last month.

The Department of Human Services on Monday said the number of people who have lost coverage because of the requirement has grown to nearly 17,000 since the rule was enacted earlier this year. The rule requires beneficiaries to work 80 hours a month. Beneficiaries lose coverage if they don’t meet the requirement for three months in a calendar year.

The department says nearly 2,000 people will lose coverage if they don’t comply with the rule by the end of this month.

Arkansas was the first state to enforce the requirement after the Trump administration allowed states to tie Medicaid coverage to work.