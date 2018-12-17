‘Part Of Your Soul Disappears…’ Police Officer Issues Memorable Warning To Speeding Teenager

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio — A police officer in Ohio has perspective on what it means when parents tell their kids to "drive safely" after telling too many parents that their child has died in a car crash.

The officer shared those feelings in an emotional post about stopping a speeding teen driver who was going 100 mph on State Route 10. The posted speed limit is 65.

"Part of your soul disappears every time you have to tell parents that their kid is dead."

"I don’t KNOW your parents, but I know them. I know that when you leave every day they say 'Be careful. Drive safe.' Those aren’t just words. That is the very last act of them pleading with you to come home safe," the officer continued.

The post is an important reminder for everyone.

North Ridgeville resident Teresa Dreamer applauded the letter and was disturbed by how fast the teen was going.

"Oh my goodness that's way too fast. He should lose his license I think," Dreamer said.

Dreamer said she's always careful when riding her scooter and that a driver going 100 mph is a tragedy waiting to happen.

"Oh someone could've been hit and killed. It's no wonder he wasn't killed. You don't know and me riding on my scooter you have to watch out for people like that," Dreamer said.

One motorist said he's grateful police stopped the wild speeder before he killed someone.

"Thank you to North Ridgeville's finest. I appreciate you for making our community safer," he said.

The North Ridgeville police officer, who didn't sign their name to the letter, ended the letter by writing "Slow down. Please. You are not invincible. I promise."