Police Captain Appointed To Arkansas Medical Marijuana Commission

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A central Arkansas police captain has been appointed to the state Medical Marijuana Commission.

Benton police Capt. Kevin Russell was named to the five-person commission Monday, according to a letter by Arkansas Senate President Pro Tempore Jonathan Dismang.

Russell replaces Dr. Carlos Roman on the commission, which approves licenses for cultivators and growers. Roman’s four-year term is expiring.

Russell is a 19-year veteran of the Benton Police Department. He spent several years as department spokesman.