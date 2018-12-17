× Springdale Man Gets Eight Years For Attacking Woman During Home Invasion

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A Springdale man was given eight years in prison for attacking a woman in her home last summer while he was high on methamphetamine and fentanyl.

Danny Souvannaraj, 30, of Springdale pleaded guilty last week in Washington County Circuit Court to residential burglary, first-degree terroristic threatening, third-degree battery and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Judge Joanna Taylor also sentenced Souvannaraj to seven years probation and barred him from any contact with the woman. Souvannaraj received credit for 121 days served in the county jail.

The woman said she woke up about 6:37 a.m. on Aug. 6 to find Souvannaraj in her house on Maple Street, according to an arrest report.

She said Souvannaraj, who was shirtless, punched her in the face and threatened to kill her. He also broke her front window, destroyed her door frame and shattered her bathroom mirror.

Souvannaraj ran off before Fayetteville police arrived, but a nearby construction worker heard the woman screaming and chased after him, later subduing him, according to the report.

Souvannaraj told police he had ingested the meth and snorted the fentanyl before the incident.

Souvannaraj said he couldn’t control his muscles, so police took him to Washington Regional Medical Center for treatment before arresting him.