× Springdale Man Who Posed As Pimp Gets 20 Years For Child Sex Charge

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A Springdale man who posed as a female pimp to have sex with a 14-year-old girl was sentenced Monday (Dec. 17) to more than 20 years in federal prison.

Eleuterio Flores, 33, pleaded guilty in July in U.S. District Court to one count of online enticement of a minor.

As part of his plea deal, prosecutors dismissed a charge of producing child pornography.

Judge Tim Brooks sentenced Flores to just under 22 years in prison followed by 25 years of supervised release. Flores was also fined $9,900 and will have to register as a sex offender.

Flores was arrested last fall during a traffic stop in Siloam Springs after the officer discovered Flores had a warrant out of Washington County for child sex trafficking.

Flores told investigators he used a Facebook profile to pose as a female pimp — something he often did for people involved in prostitution and escort services, according to court documents.

In September 2016, Flores used the profile to contact the girl through Facebook Messenger and offered her $1,200 for sex with a “male john.”

He later picked her up and had sex with her at a Springdale motel, telling her the pimp would contact her for payment, according to the documents.

The girl reported the incident to Springdale police, who later discovered Flores’ DNA on her body. She also picked Flores out of a lineup.