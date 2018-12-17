WATCH: Dramatic Bodycam Video Shows Police Rescuing Man From Smoke-Filled Home

ELLISVILLE, Mo. (KTVI) — Police released body camera video of a dramatic rescue from a house fire in Ellisville, Missouri.

Metro West Firefighters and police were dispatched on December, 9th to a house fire on Hilltop Road. They found an elderly couple inside the home. A fire alarm can be heard in the background.

In the video, a woman answers the door when officers arrived. She says, “My husband is in the bedroom.”

The video shows the officer walking through the home searching for the man. There is smoke in the air. The man is eventually found sitting on a bed.

Two officers assist in removing the man from the smoky home. They lift him through the hallways and tell him to hold his breath. They were able to get him to safety just as the smoke begins to enter the bedroom.

Police say the quick response probably saved the man’s life.