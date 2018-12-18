× Armed Robber Carrying Pink Backpack Hits Two Convenience Stores In Fort Smith Overnight

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — Fort Smith Police are searching for a suspect they believe robbed two convenience stores in the same night.

According to police, the suspect first robbed the E-Z Mart on Highway 271 at 1:01 a.m. using a handgun. He then went to the Jam Mart on Midland Boulevard and robbed it at 1:42 a.m. He got away from both stores with an unknown amount of cash.

The descriptions of the robbers at both stores were similar. The robber is described as a thin black man, 5’10” to 6′ tall, wearing a black hoodie, black shorts, black socks and black shoes. He was also wearing sunglasses and a red face mask. Police say the suspect was also carrying a pink backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fort Smith Police Department at (479) 709-5143 or the River Valley Crime Stoppers at (479) 78-CRIME. Those calling Crime Stoppers may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.