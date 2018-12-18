× Fayetteville Man Struck While Crossing Interstate In Oklahoma

ARDMORE, Okla. (KFSM) — A Fayetteville, Arkansas, man was struck by an SUV while crossing an interstate in Oklahoma, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

The accident happened about 6:23 p.m. on Monday (Dec. 18) about 5 miles north of Ardmore, Oklahoma, on Interstate 35.

According to OHP, Robert L. Ray, 51, of Fayetteville was running east across Interstate 35 when he was struck by a 2012 Cadillac Escalade driven by Sameer A. Mohammed, 46, of Norman, Oklahoma.

Ray was transported to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City by AirEvac, OHP said. He was listed as stable with head, arm, and internal and external injuries to his torso. OHP also said Ray had a “possible medical condition,” but did not elaborate.

Mohammed was not injured in the accident.