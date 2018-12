Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- A country club in Fort Smith that has been open for decades will be closing at the end of 2018.

Managers at Fianna Hills Country Club in south Fort Smith confirmed to 5NEWS the decision to close was made late Tuesday (Dec. 18) afternoon because of finances.

Letters were sent out Tuesday to members detailing the closure. The letter states doors will close for good on December 31, 2018.

