Fifth Flu-Related Death Reported In Arkansas For This Flu Season

ARKANSAS (KFSM) — A fifth person has died from the flu in Arkansas this flu season, according to the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH).

The department’s weekly flu report noted “High” levels of influenza activity in the state.

The fifth victim was in the reported 45-64 age range. The ADH did not release the victim’s location.

The ADH has received more than 1,600 positive flu tests since Sept. 30 in 34 counties.

A majority of those cases have come from counties in our area, including Benton and Sebastian counties, according to the report.

No reports of influenza outbreaks were reported from nursing homes or other facilities this season.

You can read weekly flu reports in Arkansas here.