Former Razorback Jalen Beeks Hosts Toy Drive In Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM)--A former Prairie Grove Tiger and Arkansas Razorback baseball player is embracing the holiday spirit.

Current Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Jalen Beeks hosted a Toys for Tots drive at the Spectrum Apartments in Fayetteville on Tuesday.

"Yeah it’s awesome. We love coming back here and it’s pretty neat," Beeks said. Hopefully we get to see some people we know as they filter through and hopefully we have a lot of success doing it. We have kids so it makes it a little harder to do everything but anytime you can give back and just help people in need we strive to do."

Beeks pitched in 2013 and 2014 for the Razorbacks after graduating from Prairie Grove High School and transferring from Crowder College.

The Fayetteville native was drafted in the 12th round of the 2014 MLB Draft by Boston and made his major league debut this past summer. The lefty went 0-1 with the Red Sox before being traded to the Rays.

Beeks then proceeded to post a 5-0 record in 12 relief appearances with a 4.47 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 44.1 innings.