Fort Smith Board Of Directors Approve Special Election For U.S. Marshals Museum Temporary Tax

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — The Fort Smith Board of Directors approved Tuesday night (Dec. 18) to hold a special election for residents to vote on a nine-month one-cent sales tax increase to help complete the U.S. Marshals Museum.

The board voted 7 to 1 for the measure, with George Catsavis being the opposing vote.

The Marshals Museum Foundation is proposing the increase to help meet its $50 million fundraising goal. The tax would be a nine-month one cent sales tax, which would be levied beginning July 1 and would expire permanently March 31, 2020.

The special election will be held on March 12, 2019.