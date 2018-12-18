Fort Smith Police Searching For Shooting Suspect On The Run

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- Police in Fort Smith are searching for a suspect after multiple people were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds following a shooting near Kelly Highway Tuesday (Dec. 18) night.

According to Aric Mitchell with the Fort Smith Police Department, at least three people were shot at the 2300 block of North 32nd Street. Mitchell said two of the victims were struck in the ankle and the other was hit in the femur.

Police are searching for a black man with short dreadlocks. No other details about the suspect have been released at this time.

Multiple witnesses were taken to the police department to be interviewed, but there is no word yet on what happened leading up to shots being fired.

Authorities are asking for people who live in the area to be on the lookout for the suspect.

"Anyone in this area needs to be on the lookout for someone fitting that description. Hopefully, we'll have more details on the description as witnesses are being interviewed. We're going to have to get through those interviews, and like I said, there were multiple witnesses. So I'm hoping we know a lot more about this guy soon," Mitchell told 5NEWS.

If you have any information about the suspect or the shooting call the Fort Smith Police Department at (479) 709-5143.