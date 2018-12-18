× Froholdt, Ramsey Slated To Play In NFLPA Bowl

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – The NFLPA Collegiate Bowl extended invitations to former Razorbacks Hjalte Froholdt and Randy Ramsey.

Froholdt, an offensive lineman, did not allow a sack all season long and was a second team All-SEC pick.

Ramsey, a defensive end, racked up three sacks and 32 tackles on the season.

The NFLPA Bowl is a postseason all-star game for draft-eligible college players, and will draw scouts from all NFL teams – including some coaches and managers as well. Former Razorbacks Austin Allen and David Williams played last year.

The eighth NFLPA Bowl will be played on January 19th at the Rose Bowl.