× Hogs Land Four-Star Offensive Lineman Ricky Stromberg

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – The Hogs have added another name to their star-studded recruiting class just one day before the start of the early signing period.

Offensive lineman Ricky Stromberg, a Tulsa native, flipped his decision from Tulsa to Arkansas Tuesday morning, and will sign his National Letter of Intent on Wednesday. It is expected he will play center for Arkansas.

Stromberg is a four-star recruit standing at 6-foot-4 and weighing in at 300 pounds. He helped lead Tulsa Union to a 9-3 record in his high school senior campaign.

This will be the sixth offensive lineman in Chad Morris’ recruiting class – a place where the talent was lacking last season.

In addition, Stromberg had offers from Utah State, North Texas, Nevada, Colorado State, Arkansas State, Central Michigan, Eastern Michigan, and Texas State.

This marks the 26th commitment for the 2019 recruiting class, and the 12th 4-star recruit. The Hogs are expected to use all 29 available spaces.