Homelessness In Arkansas Increased Nearly 10 Percent In 2018, Report Says

Homelessness in Arkansas increased by about 9 percent this year, according to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The department’s annual homeless assessment report says that 2,712 people in Arkansas experienced homelessness on a single night this year, more than the estimated 2,467 people in 2017. The number of veterans who experienced homelessness increased from 231 to 251. The number of families with children who experienced homelessness increased from 399 to 432.

Across the country, homelessness increased for the second straight year. It went up 0.3 percent, less than the increase of nearly 1 percent recorded in 2017.

The national estimate is based on data reported by about 3,000 cities and counties across the U.S.

The full report is available to read here.