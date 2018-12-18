Hot Springs Firefighters Battling Massive Fire On Albert Pike Road

HOT SPRINGS (KFSM) — Firefighters in Hot Springs are battling a massive structure fire at a multi-story building on Albert Pike Road.

The fire appears to be in an abandoned building at 407 Albert Pike Road across from the Home Again Used Furniture store. Photos and video from the scene show the structure to be fully engulfed.

Hot Springs police said on Twitter that all of Albert Pike Road, a major thoroughfare in Hot Springs, was blocked as they diverted traffic away from the fire.

Police said they responded to the fire about 8:45 a.m.

