× Medical Marijuana Dispensary Licenses Delayed Until January

LITTLE ROCK (KFSM) — The Arkansas Medical Marijuana Commission said Tuesday (Dec. 18) it won’t be able to award dispensary licenses until January 2019, according to content-partner KATV.

The commission was scheduled to award the 32 dispensary licenses on Wednesday (Dec. 19), but a state spokesperson said commissioners needed more time to review the dispensary scores, while a representative from the firm picked to score the applications was unable to attend.

Two of the five businesses licensed by Arkansas to grow medical marijuana say they expect to have the drug available for dispensaries as soon as April, according to the Associated Press.

Bold Team LLC and Natural State Medicinals told the panel they expected to have medical marijuana ready for dispensaries by April.

Osage Creek Cultivation, Natural State Wellness Enterprises, and Delta Medical Cannabis Co. hope to have theirs ready later in the summer, the AP reported.

Arkansas voters approved a constitutional amendment legalizing medical marijuana in 2016.

State health officials said more than 6,400 patients have already been approved for medicinal cards. Chronic pain, arthritis, and PTSD have been listed as the most common qualifying conditions for patients.