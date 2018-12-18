× Number Of Errors, Deaths Continue To Climb In VA Review Of Former Pathologists’ Cases

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A review of cases of a former pathologist who was found to be impaired have showed 2,438 errors so far, resulting in 18 institutional disclosures and four veterans who have died.

The information was disclosed Tuesday (Dec. 18) at a town hall meeting at the VA Medical Center in Fayetteville. The numbers were up from those disclosed in November as the review of thousands of cases continues.

From November: 1,119 errors, resulting in 11 institutional disclosures and three veterans who had died.

“Institutional disclosures” refers to adverse events that occurred during care that resulted in death or serious injury.

“Their deaths could possibly be a result of the diagnosis by this former doctor,” said Dr. Kelvin L. Parks, interim director of the VA Medial Center, referring to former Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks pathologist, Dr. Robert Morris Levy.

Levy was found to be “impaired” on March 22, 2016. The pathologist was immediately removed from clinical care.

Levy was fired in April following a DUI arrest in Oct. 2017 which was ultimately dismissed. Levy denied being impaired while on duty.

Following his firing, officials with the VA Medical Center in Fayetteville and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs announced an investigation in more than 33,000 of Levy’s cases, which affect about 20,000 veterans.

The case reviews were expected to take until the end of the year, but officials said Tuesday they likely would not be finished by then. They hoped to be finished by the date of the next town hall, which is scheduled for Jan. 20, 2019.