Gunshot Victim Found In Lincoln In Serious Condition, One Person Arrested

PRAIRIE GROVE (KFSM) — One person was hospitalized Tuesday (Dec. 18) after being found with a gunshot wound in Lincoln.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) received a call from Central EMS at 3:50 p.m. on Tuesday (Dec. 18) reporting a possible gunshot victim on Meade Ave in Lincoln.

The shooting victim was transported by Central EMS to the Washington Regional Medical Center.

It was then determined that the incident actually occurred on E. Apple Rd. in Prairie Grove. Deputies responded to the location, and one person was detained.

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting.

Check back for more information as it is released by police.