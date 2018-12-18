Portion Of Road To Honor Alma Resident

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALMA (KFSM) -- A portion of a street in Alma is now honoring a man that has given back to the community for years.

Members of Zion Baptist Church submitted a request to the City of Alma to recognize the lifelong community contributions of Mr. Earl Owens. They're doing this by making a portion of Spring Street 'Earl Owens Drive.'

Three honorary signs will be placed concurrently with the existing Spring Street signs at the intersections of Main Street, Mulberry Street and Henry Street.

"It's a tribute to Earl and his contribution to the community," said Mayor Keith Greene. "I have been here for 36 years and have yet to run into somebody that doesn't know Earl," Mayor Greene said.

"I don't like to brag on myself," said Earl Owens. "If you be nice to people, people will be nice to you. So I've been nice to people, and they've been nice to me," Owens said.

The resolution was passed on November 15th. The city said the honorary signs will not change the official name of that portion of Spring Street.