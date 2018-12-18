× Sebastian County Authorities Searching For Level 2 Sex Offender Who Disabled Ankle Monitor

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — Sebastian County sheriff’s deputies are asking for the public’s help in finding a Level 2 sex offender who disabled his ankle monitor.

Joseph K. Johnson, 35, has an active warrant for failure to register as a sex offender.

He’s also a suspect in an aggravated assault reported Monday (Dec. 17) in the Clark’s Chapel area, according to Capt. Philip Pevehouse, spokesman for the sheriff’s department.

Pevehouse said Johnson, who was released on parole, was fighting and swung a baseball bat at some residents.

Anyone with information on Johnson’s whereabouts is asked to the sheriff’s office at 479-783-1051 or dial 911.

Pevehouse said Johnson has shown by his past behavior that he can be dangerous.

In Arkansas, sex offenders are assigned to one of four levels based on a risk assessment process: Level 1: low risk; Level 2: moderate risk; Level 3: high risk; Level 4: sexually violent predator.

Level 2 offenders typically have a history of sexual offenses, according to the state’s sex offender assessment committee.