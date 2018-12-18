× Suspect In Attempted Armed Robbery In Springdale Sought

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — Police in Springdale are looking for a man they say tried to rob a woman in a shopping center on the north side of town.

According to Lt. Derek Wright of the Springdale Police Department, police responded to the shopping center at 812 N. Thompson Street on a report of an attempted robbery about 10:02 p.m. Monday (Dec. 16).

A woman there told police that a black man wearing a black hoodie approached her while she was inside her vehicle parked at a business in the shopping center.

The woman said the man showed her a handgun, then fled on a bicycle after she refused to give anything to him.

Anyone with information on the robbery or the suspect is asked to call the Springdale Police Department at (479) 751-4542 or Northwest Arkansas Crime Stoppers at (479) 790-TIPS. Those calling Crime Stoppers may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.