× Victims Found In Westville, Oklahoma, After Being Shot In Christie

WESTVILLE, Okla. (KFSM) — At least two people were shot in an Oklahoma town before traveling to a convenience store several miles away, where the shooting was reported.

Dispatch at the Adair County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that “victims were shot” last night in Christie, Oklahoma, located about 7 miles west of Westville. The victims then went to the Casey’s General Store in Westville, where the shooting was reported.

Stay with 5NEWS for more details on this developing story.