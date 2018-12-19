× Arkansas Ranks 48th In Milken Institute Benchmark For Tech-Focused Economies

(TB&P) — Arkansas again ranked near the bottom in the Milken Institute’s 2018 State Technology and Science Index, a biennial assessment of states’ capabilities and competitiveness in a tech-focused economy.

Massachusetts retained its No. 1 ranking for the widely-held benchmark for policymakers to evaluate their state’s capabilities and formulate strategies for improving STEM education, attracting businesses, and creating jobs in the tech sector.

Indices considered in the report include the number of patents issued and doctoral degrees granted in each state. Massachusetts had an overall composite score of 86.25 with top rankings in the categories of human capital investment, risk capital and entrepreneurial infrastructure, and research and development input. The East Coast state also scored among the top three in technology concentration and dynamism, and tech- and science-focused workforce.

By comparison, Arkansas had a composite score of 23.32 with bottom five rankings in all categories.

