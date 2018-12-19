× Arkansas Works Drops Another 4,655 Because Of Work Requirement

(TB&P) — Another 4,655 Arkansas Works recipients did not comply with reporting requirements in November and were removed from enrollment, the Department of Human Services announced Monday (Dec. 17).

The addition brings to 16,932 the number of recipients removed from the rolls since the program’s work requirement began in June.

DHS also reported that 234,385 Arkansans were enrolled in the program Dec. 1. On Jan. 1, the program covered 285,564.

The program paid $572.11 in insurance premiums for each enrollee in November.

