Arkansas’s Minimum Wage Increasing At Beginning Of 2019

ARKANSAS (KFSM) — Arkansas’s first minimum wage increase, passed by voters in November 2018, will take place on January 1, 2019.

Beginning in January, the minimum wage will increase from $8.50 to $9.25 an hour.

More increases to the state’s minimum wage will happen over the next three years. The state wage increases to $10 an hour in 2020, then $11 in 2021.

The proposal is the second minimum wage hike increase Arkansas voters have approved over the past four years. Voters in 2014 approved a plan to gradually raise the state’s previous minimum wage from $6.25 an hour.