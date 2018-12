Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A cold front continues to advance into our area with more showers becoming likely for late Wednesday into Thursday. The overall amount of rainfall will be light with most of us picking up around 1/4 of an inch or less.

The most likely time to receive rain will be from 8pm-10pm on Wednesday.

Nearly all showers should be out of our area by Thursday morning with breezy winds and cooler temperatures prevailing for most of the day.

-Garrett