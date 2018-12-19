Controversial Proposed Limestone Quarry Near Lowell Tabled Indefinitely

BENTON COUNTY (KFSM) — A proposed limestone quarry project just outside of Lowell was tabled indefinitely by the Benton County Planning Commission at a public hearing meeting Wednesday (Dec. 18) night.

A company is wanting to mine 135 acres of Old Wire Road in Lowell that is known as the Cross Hollows Mines. The land is currently a red dirt mine.

For over three hours, people voiced their opinions about the proposed limestone quarry in a packed courtroom. Some of the main concerns people living in the area have are heavy traffic, loud noise, and what it could do to water wells in the area. There were also some concerns on the impacts the quarry would have on Beaver Lake.

“There is a lot of concern on safety, on health, on other effects this is going to have on the area,” Lowell resident Jade Edster told 5NEWS.

Some people in attendance voiced their support for the project.

The owners of the proposed quarry site will have to give notice to the residents living around the area before the item can be voted on again.