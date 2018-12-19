Dick Trammel Retiring After 43 Years At Arvest Bank

FAYETTEVILLE (TB&P) — Arvest Bank has announced the retirement of longtime executive Dick Trammel, effective Dec. 31.

The bank is planning to celebrate Trammel’s career with a reception from 2-4 p.m. on Jan. 14 at its downtown Rogers branch at 201 W. Walnut St.

“I turned 81 in October and most of my friends [retired] a long time before I did, but I had to work longer to have enough money to retire because they made more money than I did,” Trammel joked. “I went to [working] three days a week this year because I just didn’t want to drop off. It has been the plan for me to retire at the end of this year.”

Trammel, currently an executive vice president and community and business relations advisor for Arvest, has been with the Fayetteville-based banking company for most of its existence.

Read more about Trammel’s legacy at Arvest Bank from our partners at Talk Business & Politics.