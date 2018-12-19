× Fayettteville Man Arrested On Rape, Sexual Assault Charges

WEST FORK (KFSM) — A Fayetteville has been accused of raping a child.

Dennis Clabyurn, 48, was arrested in connection with rape and two counts of second-degree sexual assault.

A spokesman for West Fork police said because the allegations involve minors, more information wasn’t immediately releasable.

He said an investigation is ongoing.

Clayburn was being held Wednesday (Dec. 19) at the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.