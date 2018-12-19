× Former Bentonville West LB Arrested On Breaking Or Entering Charge

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — A former Bentonville West linebacker is accused of breaking into a vehicle last week at an apartment complex.

Kendall Lewis Young, 18, was arrested in connection with breaking or entering — a Class D felony.

Young was one of the Wolverines’ more highly recruited football players.

A 6-foot-5, 210-pound outside linebacker, Young tallied 42 tackles and eight sacks in eight games for West. He had committed earlier this year to Vanderbilt.

However, Young announced Tuesday (Dec. 19) on Twitter that he had decommitted from Vanderbilt.

He received several offers to play Division I football, including offers from Arkansas and Missouri. Young had announced the Razorbacks among his top three college choices before pledging to Vanderbilt.

Bentonville police said they had reports Young, Kyle Conway and a juvenile were breaking into a vehicle Friday (Dec. 14) at The Links at Rainbow Curve, according to an arrest report.

Young told police he stole a TomTom GPS, Oakley sunglasses and a flashlight from a truck at the apartments. He said the owners confronted him and he returned everything but the GPS, according to the report.

Conway was cited for theft of property, and the juvenile was taken to the Benton County Juvenile Detention Center.

Young is free on a $2,500 bond. He has a hearing set for January 2019 in Benton County Circuit Court.

In Arkansas, Class D felonies are punishable by up to six years in prison and a maximum fine of $10,000.