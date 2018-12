FORT SMITH (KFSM) — The former executive director of a Fort Smith non-profit has entered a plea deal for stealing money from the organization.

Daphne Rhodes resigned from the Heart to Heart Pregnancy Center after it was discovered more than $25,000 of center money was found in her personal bank account.

On Wednesday (Dec. 19), Rhodes handed over a $50,000 cashiers check to the center and was told to pay $3,000 more.

Rhodes has been given a 10-year suspended sentence.