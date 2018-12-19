× Hogs Stumble In Loss To Georgia Tech

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – Normally a loss to an ACC opponent wouldn’t be a bad thing but Georgia Tech doesn’t exactly garner a lot of national attention in recent history.

Arkansas saw a second half lead disappear in the closing minutes and then a poor finish saw the Yellow Jackets escaped with a 69-65 win inside Bud Walton Arena.

The Razorbacks (7-3) have lost back to back non-conference games at home for the first time since the 2009-10 season. Arkansas shot just 38 percent and saw Georgia Tech turn 15 offensive rebounds into 15 second chance points.

Georgia Tech took advantage of an ice cold start by Arkansas as the Yellow Jackets built a 13-2 lead but the Hogs caught fire late in the half. The Razorbacks hit 10-of-13 during one stretch and took a one point lead into the half.

The second half was full of lead changes, 11 in all during the game, but a sloppy finish by the Razorbacks allowed Georgia Tech to lead over the final two minutes.

Arkansas has one game left before the holiday break arrives as they host Texas State at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday.