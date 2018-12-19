Model Of Judge Parker Sculpture For Park Unveiled

FORT SMITH (TB&P) — Kansas City artist Spencer Schubert unveiled a one-third maquette of the bronze sculpture of Judge Isaac Parker that will serve as the centerpiece of Gateway Park in downtown Fort Smith during a “meet the artist” press event for the park Tuesday (Dec. 18) at Propak headquarters on Garrison Avenue.
The sculpture will depict Parker seated in a chair reading a law book as he faces Washington D.C. The sculpture will sit on a four-foot stone pedestal and will stand just over seven feet tall, Schubert said.
The sculpture of Parker will join two others — ones of John Carnall and Mother Superior Mary Teresa Farrell. Carnall, born in 1818, was an early leader in the Fort Smith Public School system, and Farrell, who arrived in Fort Smith in 1853, was instrumental in bringing healthcare to the region.
Read more about the new Judge Isaac Parker coming to Fort Smith soon from our partners at Talk Business & Politics.