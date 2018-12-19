Model Of Judge Parker Sculpture For Park Unveiled

FORT SMITH (TB&P) — Kansas City artist Spencer Schubert unveiled a one-third maquette of the bronze sculpture of Judge Isaac Parker that will serve as the centerpiece of Gateway Park in downtown Fort Smith during a “meet the artist” press event for the park Tuesday (Dec. 18) at Propak headquarters on Garrison Avenue.

The sculpture will depict Parker seated in a chair reading a law book as he faces Washington D.C. The sculpture will sit on a four-foot stone pedestal and will stand just over seven feet tall, Schubert said.