Razorbacks Rack Up Early Signees
FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – Chad Morris has been on the job for just more than a year and he’s already put together one of the top recruiting classes in school history.
Arkansas is expected to sign as many as 29 players for the 2019 class between now and Feb. 6, which is National Signing Day. The early signing period runs for three days, ending on Dec. 21. As of Wednesday morning, the Razorbacks had 26 commitments.
Entering the early signing period, Arkansas was ranked No. 19 according to 247sports and No. 12 according to Rivals in the recruiting rankings.
Morris and the Arkansas coaching staff made a late push on offensive linemen as three committed to the Razorbacks in the past week. Junior college transfers Myron Cunningham (Iowa Central CC) and Chibueze Nwanna (Lackawanna CC) pledged to the Hogs late last week while Tulsa Union guard Ricky Stromberg committed on Tuesday.
Defensive line help was a clear focal point for the Razorbacks as they had eight defensive linemen committed heading into the early signing period. Collin Clay (Putnam City HS, OKC) and Mataio Soli (Douglasville, GA) both come in ranked in the top 350 prospects nationally.
The best position as far as overall talent looks to be receiver as Arkansas landed Shamar Nash (IMG Academy) TQ Jackson (Jefferson, TX)and Trey Knox (Murfreesboro, TN) while Treylon Burks (Warren, AR) is still expected to sign with the Hogs.
Early signees (as of 9:18 a.m.)
|Player
|Pos
|Ht
|Wt
|Hometown
|Trey Knox
|WR
|6-5
|218
|Murfreesboro, TN
|Zach Zimos
|LB
|6-3
|204
|Richmond, TX
|Myron Cunningham
|OL
|6-6
|300
|Warren, OH
|Mataio Soli
|DL
|6-4
|230
|Douglasville, GA
|Dylan Rathcke
|OL
|6-5
|290
|Baton Rouge, LA
|Eric Gregory
|DL
|6-4
|270
|Memphis, TN
|Zach Williams
|DL
|6-4
|235
|Little Rock, AR
|Enoch Jackson
|DL
|6-4
|290
|Mansfield, TX
|Marcus Miller
|DL
|6-5
|300
|Warren, AR
|Brady Latham
|OL
|6-5
|290
|Jenks, OK
|Chibueze Nwanna
|OL
|6-7
|315
|Hyattsville, MD
|Shamar Nash
|WR
|6-3
|194
|Memphis, TN
|Malik Chavis
|DB
|6-2
|187
|Rison, AR
|Beaux Limmer
|OL
|6-5
|270
|Tyler, TX
|KJ Jefferson
|QB
|6-3
|211
|Sardis, MS
|Collin Clay
|DL
|6-5
|261
|Oklahoma City, OK
|Ricky Stromberg
|OL
|6-4
|280
|Tulsa, OK
|TQ Jackson
|WR
|6-4
|195
|Jefferson, TX
|Tauren Carter
|DL
|6-3
|263
|Mansfield, TX
Per 247Sports’ Danny West, the Razorbacks expected to sign 19 players during the early signing period. As of 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, all 19 have signed.