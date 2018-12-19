× Razorbacks Rack Up Early Signees

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – Chad Morris has been on the job for just more than a year and he’s already put together one of the top recruiting classes in school history.

Arkansas is expected to sign as many as 29 players for the 2019 class between now and Feb. 6, which is National Signing Day. The early signing period runs for three days, ending on Dec. 21. As of Wednesday morning, the Razorbacks had 26 commitments.

Entering the early signing period, Arkansas was ranked No. 19 according to 247sports and No. 12 according to Rivals in the recruiting rankings.

Morris and the Arkansas coaching staff made a late push on offensive linemen as three committed to the Razorbacks in the past week. Junior college transfers Myron Cunningham (Iowa Central CC) and Chibueze Nwanna (Lackawanna CC) pledged to the Hogs late last week while Tulsa Union guard Ricky Stromberg committed on Tuesday.

Defensive line help was a clear focal point for the Razorbacks as they had eight defensive linemen committed heading into the early signing period. Collin Clay (Putnam City HS, OKC) and Mataio Soli (Douglasville, GA) both come in ranked in the top 350 prospects nationally.

The best position as far as overall talent looks to be receiver as Arkansas landed Shamar Nash (IMG Academy) TQ Jackson (Jefferson, TX)and Trey Knox (Murfreesboro, TN) while Treylon Burks (Warren, AR) is still expected to sign with the Hogs.

Early signees (as of 9:18 a.m.)

Player Pos Ht Wt Hometown Trey Knox WR 6-5 218 Murfreesboro, TN Zach Zimos LB 6-3 204 Richmond, TX Myron Cunningham OL 6-6 300 Warren, OH Mataio Soli DL 6-4 230 Douglasville, GA Dylan Rathcke OL 6-5 290 Baton Rouge, LA Eric Gregory DL 6-4 270 Memphis, TN Zach Williams DL 6-4 235 Little Rock, AR Enoch Jackson DL 6-4 290 Mansfield, TX Marcus Miller DL 6-5 300 Warren, AR Brady Latham OL 6-5 290 Jenks, OK Chibueze Nwanna OL 6-7 315 Hyattsville, MD Shamar Nash WR 6-3 194 Memphis, TN Malik Chavis DB 6-2 187 Rison, AR Beaux Limmer OL 6-5 270 Tyler, TX KJ Jefferson QB 6-3 211 Sardis, MS Collin Clay DL 6-5 261 Oklahoma City, OK Ricky Stromberg OL 6-4 280 Tulsa, OK TQ Jackson WR 6-4 195 Jefferson, TX Tauren Carter DL 6-3 263 Mansfield, TX

Per 247Sports’ Danny West, the Razorbacks expected to sign 19 players during the early signing period. As of 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, all 19 have signed.