× ‘The Children’s Place’ Infant Snowsuits Recalled Over Choking Hazard

(KFOR) — A popular children’s clothing store is recalling snowsuits due to the possibility of metal snaps detaching, which could pose a choking hazard.

The Children’s Place has issued a recall for their infant snowsuits in sizes 0-18 months.

The snowsuits were sold from August 2018 to November 2018. The side seam label has style #s 2111187 or 2111188, and vendor#7000028.

The retailer says the metal snaps can detach, posing a choking hazard to young children.